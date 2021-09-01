Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between aggressive behavior and emotional management of middle school students.



METHODS A total of 1 046 middle and high school students in Bengbu were randomly selected by cluster sampling. Information was collected through the Children's Emotion Management Scales and Buss & Perry Aggression Questionnaire.



RESULTS The scores of emotional management of male students (11.74±2.25, 9.29±1.98) were higher than that of female students(11.19±2.11, 8.76±1.95)(t=4.06, 4.29, P < 0.01), and the scores of anger management of grade 8 students (8.55±2.13) were lower than that of grade 9, grade 10 and grade 11 students(9.21±2.06, 9.14±1.73, 9.16±1.85)(F=3.53, P < 0.01). The score on anger (18.42±5.71) was high among male students (16.32±5.06) (t=6.27, P < 0.01) and the total score (78.48±16.39) was high among female students(75.78±17.79)(t=-2.55, P < 0.01). The aggression level in grade 8 students (82.09±19.21) was significantly higher than grade 9, grade 10 and grade 11 students(76.57±16.83, 75.05±15.34, 74.42±13.09)(H=25.16, P < 0.01). The results of correlation analysis showed that sadness management was negatively correlated with physical aggression, angry behavior, hostility and aggressive behavior(r=-0.10, -0.18, -0.08, -0.12, P < 0.01), anger management was negatively correlated with physical aggression, verbal aggression, anger, hostility, and aggressive behavior(r=-0.25, -0.09, -0.36, -0.15, -0.29, P < 0.05). Regression analysis showed, anger management was negatively associated with aggressive behaviors in both boys(B=-2.48, 95%CI=-3.17-1.79) and girls(B=-2.93, 95%CI=-3.67-2.20), sadness management was negatively associated with girl's hostility(B=-0.26, 95%CI=-0.54-0.01)(P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION Higher level of emotional management, less aggressive behavior. Emotional management improvement among middle school students can effectively prevent and reduce the occurrence of aggressive behavior.



Keywords: Aggression, Behavior, Emotions, Mental health, Regression analysis, Students



目的了解蚌埠市中学生攻击性行为与情绪管理的现状及其关系,为减少和预防中学生攻击性行为的发生提供依据。方法 2019年4--5月采用随机整群抽样方式,随机抽取蚌埠市1 046名中学生,使用悲伤情绪管理量表、愤怒情绪管理量表和攻击行为量表以及相关人口学因素共同编制的问卷进行调查。结果男生悲伤情绪管理与愤怒情绪管理得分均高于女生（t值分别为4.06,4.29,P值均<0.01）,初二学生愤怒情绪管理得分低于初三、高一和高二学生（F=3.53,P<0.01）;男生攻击行为总分高于女生（t=2.55,P<0.01）,而女生愤怒维度得分高于男生（t=6.27,P<0.01）;初二学生攻击行为总分高于初三、高一和高二学生（H=25.16,P<0.01）。相关分析结果显示,中学生悲伤情绪管理与躯体攻击、愤怒、敌意以及攻击行为均呈负相关（r值分别为-0.10,-0.18,-0.08,-0.12,P值均<0.01）,愤怒情绪管理与躯体攻击、言语攻击、愤怒、敌意以及攻击行为均呈负相关（r值分别为-0.25,-0.09,-0.36,-0.15,-0.29,P值均<0.0...

