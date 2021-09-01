Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the relationship between school environment and campus bullying behavior of junior high school students, and to provide scientific basis for the intervention of campus bullying behavior.



METHODS Based on the data of "China Education Panel Survey" from 2014 to 2015, the school environment and self-reported campus bullying behaviors of 9 300 junior high school students were analyzed.



RESULTS The two-level mixed effect linear regression model showed that the frequency of boys' campus bullying behavior was higher than girls(B=0.356, P < 0.01). Junior high school students in the school with higher student teacher ratio and school average class status had higher frequency of campus bullying behavior(B=-0.007, -0.004, P < 0.05). The negative correlation between school average class status and the frequency of bullying behavior of boys was greater than girls(B=-0.006, P < 0.01).



CONCLUSION Prevention and treatment of junior high school students' campus bullying not only needs to start from the individual students, families and peer groups, but also needs to pay attention to the school environment, reduce the school socioeconomic segregation, and pay more attention to boys' campus bullying behavior.



Keywords: Environment, Violence, Mental health, Regression analysis, Students



===



目的了解学校环境与初中生校园欺凌行为的关联,为初中生校园欺凌行为的干预提供科学依据。方法利用中国教育追踪调查（China Education Panel Survey, CEPS）2014--2015年数据,对9 300名初中生学校环境和自我报告校园欺凌行为数据进行分析。结果两层混合效应线性回归模型显示,男生的校园欺凌行为频率高于女生（B=0.356,P<0.01）,生师比、学校平均阶层地位更高的学校初中生产生校园欺凌行为频率更高（B值分别为-0.007,-0.004,P值均<0.05）;相比女生,学校平均阶层地位与男生校园欺凌行为频率的负相关性更大（交互项B=-0.006,P<0.01）。结论对初中生校园欺凌的防治,不仅需要从学生个体、家庭、同辈群体着手,还需注重学校环境,降低学校阶层分割,并更加关注男生的校园欺凌行为。

Language: zh