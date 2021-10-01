|
Citation
Fang W, Shaobei X. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2021; 42(10): 1596-1600.
Vernacular Title
校园欺凌情境中潜在影响因素研究进展
Abstract
There are four typical potential protective and risk factors in the context of campus bullying: social support, role choice of bystander, moral disengagement, and ethnic/racial differences. Adolescent victims of bullying can improve their mental health by obtaining different social support to maintain their sense of self-worth. The role selection of bystander should consider both the psychological factors of social information processing theory and the situational evaluation factors of transactional model of appraisal and coping. Moral disengagement is the cognitive distortion mechanism that leads to individual bullying behavior. Ethnic/Racial differences seem to have less impact on bullying in Chinese schools. Future research should consider the influence of frequency and intensity of bullying and being bullied, attach importance to the collection and analysis of multi-party data, interpret the results of cross-sectional and longitudinal studies in conjunction, explore the construction of an integrated model of the impact of multiple factors on bullying, and further verify and explore the possible causal relationship in the situation of campus bullying.
Language: zh