Naudé GP, Johnson MW, Strickland JC, Berry MS, Reed DD. Behav. Processes 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34801655
Behavioral economics offers unique tools for assessing value and motivation associated with college drinking. Tasks that model changes in consumption as a function of price (operant demand) or the decline in an outcome's subjective value as a function of time-to-occurrence (delay discounting) provide valuable information that may efficiently supplement clinical screening instruments when characterizing alcohol use severity. The first aim of this investigation was to examine the extent to which at-risk drinking, operant demand for alcohol, and single- and cross-commodity discounting of money and alcohol predict adverse consequences of past-month drinking in underage college women (N = 72). The second aim was to determine whether these clinical and behavioral economic measures could significantly predict the odds of past-month drunk driving, a serious public health concern due to the increasing prevalence of heavy episodic drinking among women in their first 1 - 2 years of college.
Language: en
Drunk driving; Alcohol; College women; Cross-commodity discounting; Delay discounting; Operant demand