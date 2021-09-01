SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rettew DC, Pawlowski S. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 31(1): 1-9.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.chc.2021.09.001

34801148

Bullying is a complex and widespread public health issue that affects children of all ages and adults. For decades, childhood bullying has been viewed as an unpleasant but generally harmless rite of passage that carries with it few long-term consequences. Research has increasingly documented the serious and long-term behavioral and health consequences of bullying. This article addresses several features of bullying including epidemiology, psychological and physical impact, and the role of health care providers in bullying detection, intervention, and prevention.


Language: en

Prevention; Adverse child experience; Bullying; Peer aggression

