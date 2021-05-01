SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cohen JA, Mannarino AP. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 31(1): 133-147.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.chc.2021.05.001

PMID

34801151

Abstract

Child trauma is a serious societal problem. At least one trauma is reported by two-thirds of American children and adolescents Despite children's inherent resilience, trauma exposure is associated with increased risk for medical and mental health problems including posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and attempted and completed suicide. Early identification and treatment of traumatized children can prevent these potentially serious and long-term negative outcomes.


Language: en

Keywords

Children; Trauma; Adolescents; Parents; PTSD; Families; Trauma-focused CBT; Treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print