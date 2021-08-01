Abstract

Significant evidence suggests strong links between childhood trauma and psychosis, with childhood trauma considered a significant risk factor for psychosis, causing a more severe presentation of psychotic illness with a dose-response effect. The relationship between anxiety, mood, posttraumatic stress disorder, and childhood trauma and psychosis and the difficulties distinguishing between overlapping symptoms require careful attention of the treating clinician considering the presentation and treatment course. Finally, there also appears to be a link between childhood trauma and violent behavior in individuals with psychotic illness. More research is needed into the effectiveness and safety of trauma-focused psychotherapeutic interventions.

