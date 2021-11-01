SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Snyder N, Cinelli M, Rapos V, Cretual A, Olivier AH. Gait Posture 2021; 92: 24-29.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.gaitpost.2021.11.003

PMID

34801953

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Individuals who have sustained a concussion often display associated balance control deficits and visuomotor impairments despite being cleared by a physician to return to sport. Such visuomotor impairments can be highlighted in collision avoidance tasks that involves a mutual adaptation between two walkers. However, studies have yet to challenged athletes with a previous concussion during an everyday collision avoidance task, following return to sport. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do athletes with a previous concussion display associated behavioural changes during a 90°-collision avoidance task with an approaching pedestrian? METHODS: Thirteen athletes (ATH; 9 females, 23 ± 4years) and 13 athletes with a previous concussion (CONC; 9 females, 22 ± 3 years, concussion <6 months) walked at a comfortable walking speed along a 12.6 m pathway while avoiding another athlete on a 90º-collision course. Each participant randomly interacted with individuals from the same group 20 times and interacted with individuals from the opposite group 21 times. Minimum predicted distance (mpd) was used to examine collision avoidance behaviours between ATH and CONC groups.

RESULTS: The overall progression of mpd(t) did not differ between groups (p > .05). During the collision avoidance task, previously concussed athletes contributed less when passing second compared to their peers(p < .001). When two previously concussed athletes were on a collision course, there was a greater amount of variability resulting in inappropriate adaptive behaviours. SIGNIFICANCE: Although successful at avoiding a collision with an approaching athlete, previously concussed athletes exhibit behavioural changes manifesting in riskier behaviours. The current findings suggest that previously concussed athletes possess behavioural changes even after being cleared to returned to sport, which may increase their risk of a subsequent injury when playing.


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; Adaptive locomotion; Contact sport; Mutual adaptation; Person-person interactions; Visuomotor integration

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print