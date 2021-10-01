|
Copp JE, Mumford EA, Taylor BG. J. Adolesc. 2021; 93: 202-211.
INTRODUCTION: There are burgeoning bodies of research on cyberbullying and online sexual harassment. Yet existing work often fails to distinguish between these two unique forms of online victimization, is largely cross sectional, and based on convenience or specialized samples. We examined the prevalence, predictors, and mental health and behavioral consequences of cyberbullying and online sexual harassment using a large, representative sample of adolescents. We also considered the potential compounding effects of multiple forms of victimization, as well as gender differences in the effects of online victimization.
Mental health; Substance use; Cyberbullying; Online victimization; Physical aggression; Sexual harassment