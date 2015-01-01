Abstract

Despite global, regional, and national efforts in reducing the number of road crashes, the number of fatalities from these crashes is increasing globally as well as in Asia. The Asia-Pacific region currently accounts for 60% of global road fatalities. There are wide variations in the number of road fatalities among the regions, subregions, and countries. Within Asia, the South and South-West Asia subregion has the highest fatality rate of 20.3 fatalities per 100,000 population followed by South-East Asia with a fatality rate of 17.8 per 100,000 population. This paper reviews and analyses the road safety situation and implementation of road safety policies and practices in Asian countries. Identified are distinct risk factors that demand priority consideration. Some of the actions suggested for improving road safety in Asia are: Ensuring the availability of accurate road safety data, addressing the challenges of Vulnerable Road Users and powered two-wheelers, changing behaviors of road users and long haul drivers, ensuring safety features in trunk routes, improving infrastructure and facilities for non-motorised and public transport in cities, prioritising safety in rural and remote areas, empowering road safety institutions with accountability, focusing on low-cost solutions, and advocacy and education.

