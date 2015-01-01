|
2021
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
34806487
OBJECTIVES: The World Health Organization has recommended social isolation to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Thus, feelings of loneliness, sedentary behavior, and predisposition to falls have been reported more often due to the adoption of social isolation, especially for older adults. The objective of this study was to compare older adults' loneliness, sedentary behavior, and occurrence of falls before and during social isolation due to the pandemic as well as to analyze the association of loneliness with sedentary lifestyle and falls in older adults.
COVID-19; Geriatrics; social isolation