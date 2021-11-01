Abstract

BACKGROUND: Current trauma activation guidelines do not clearly address age as a risk factor when leveling trauma patients. Glasgow coma scale (GCS) and mode of injury play a major role in leveling trauma patients. We studied the above relationship in our elderly patients presenting with traumatic head injury.



METHODS: This study was a retrospective analysis of patients who presented to the emergency department with traumatic brain injuries. We classified the 270 patients into two groups. Group A was 64 years and younger, and group B was 65 years and older. Their GCS, ISS, age, sex, comorbidities, and anticoagulant use were abstracted. The primary outcome was mortality and length of stay. The groups were compared using an independent student's t-test and Chi-square analysis. The Cox regression analysis was used to analyze differences in the outcome while adjusting for the above factors.



RESULTS: There were 140 patients in group A, and 130 patients in group B who presented to the ED with a GCS of 14-15 and an ISS of below 15. The mean ISS significantly differed between group A (6.2 ± 6.8) vs (7.9 ± 3.2) in group B (p < 0.0001). The most common diagnosis in group A was concussion (57.3%), while in group B was subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage (55%). In group B, 13.8% presented as a level one or level two trauma activation. The mean hospital and intensive care stay for group A was 2.1 (±1.9) days and 0.9 (±1.32) days, respectively, versus 4.2 (±3.04) days and 2.4 (±2.02 days) for the elderly group B. Mortality in group A was zero and in group B was 3.8%. Cox regression analysis showed age as an independent predictor of death as well as length of stay.



CONCLUSION: Elderly traumatic brain injury patients presenting to the ED with minor trauma and high GCS should be triaged at a higher level in most cases.

