Hotez P. FASEB J. 2021; 35(12): e22047.

(Copyright © 2021, Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology)

10.1096/fj.202101604

34806227

The framework of science tikkun -- repairing the world through sciience and global scientific cooperation -- offers a path for countering a rise in antiscoence aggresion and averting further catastrophic losses in human or animal life and ecosystems. It also suggests opportunities for a new type of infrastructure or organization to make combating antiscience a reality...


