Abstract

The study aims to assess the influence on mortality of motorcycle road accidents, caused by injuries to the head, chest, abdomen, face, skin, pelvis and extremities. Road motorcycle accidents consecutively admitted to Level I Trauma Center were retrospectively analyzed. Each body site involvement was classified through Abbreviated Injury Score (AIS-98), and Comprehensive Facial Injury (CFI) score; Injury Severity Score (ISS) was also calculated. The data collected were subjected to a descriptive analysis and inferential statistic, with uni- and multivariate analysis; mortality was the main outcome examined. 1862 patients were studied. Limbs (53.9%) and Head (53.8%) are the most involved body site, facial trauma regards 19.4% of the sample. Only 4.4% of Facial injuries occurred as isolated, 71.6% were associated to Head involvement. The overall mortality was 4.6% and 80.0% of dead patients were affected by Head injury. Multivariate analysis shows that head (OR=3.06, p <0.0001), thoracic (OR=1.82, p <0.0001) and abdominal trauma (OR=1.41, p =0.019) are predicting the risk of death. Facial trauma does not directly influence mortality and, however severe and distracting it may be, becomes secondary to the management of frequently associated brain injuries. Severity scores targeted to the risk of death, such as AIS and AIS-derived, are ineffective in describing the true characteristics of facial injuries. The CFI score has been shown to predict the weight of surgical treatment and the outcome of the hospital stay, therefore its use is recommended.

Language: en