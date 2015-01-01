Abstract

Biological characteristics refer to the morphological and physiological characteristics exhibited by individual organisms. The indicators of individual biological characteristics mainly include physical indicators such as height, weight, chest circumference, and health-related physical indicators such as blood pressure, grip strength, and vital capacity. This article mainly introduces the cause analysis and preventive measures of a physical fitness test in colleges and universities based on biological characteristics and intends to provide ideas and directions for the cause analysis and preventive measures of a physical fitness test in colleges and universities. This paper proposes a research method for the cause analysis and preventive measures of sports injuries in college physical fitness tests based on biological characteristics. Research experiments on the cause analysis and preventive measures of sports injuries in the physical fitness test of colleges and universities. The experimental results in this paper show that the most frequent cause of sports injuries among boys is lack of self-protection awareness, with a probability of 24.24%; among girls, the most frequent cause of sports injuries is insufficient flexibility, with a probability of 22.86%.

Language: en