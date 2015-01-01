|
Citation
Saleem GT, Slomine BS, Suskauer SJ. J. Sport Rehab. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34808596
Abstract
CONTEXT: Objective and expedient assessments of standing postural control incorporating static and dynamic tasks are necessary for identifying subtle motor deficits and clearing children to return to high-risk activities after concussion. The Revised Physical and Neurological Examination for Subtle Signs (PANESS) gaits and stations tasks evaluate both static and dynamic aspects of postural control. While the PANESS gaits and stations subscale is sensitive to concussion in youth, the benefit of each specific task for this purpose is unknown.
Keywords
youth; balance; gait; mild traumatic brain injury; motor performance