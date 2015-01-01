Abstract

Aggression is defined as behavior intended to inflict physical or psychological harm, and can be verbal or physical. Aggressive behavior is common among active component service members, with approximately half report- ing that they engaged in aggressive behav ior within the past month. Further studies show that rates of aggression are increas ing. Although well-regulated aggres sion (e.g., toward an enemy; in a response to an attack) may be necessary for combat engagement, uncontrolled aggression (e.g., domestic violence, physical fights with other service members) can have significant negative psychological, social, and occupational ramifications. Aggression is associated with poorer occupational pro ductivity and retention, and increased risk of legal problems. Research also suggests that aggression may be a form of non-suicidal self-injury, and that it may predict increased suicide risk; approximately 43% of service members who attempted suicide reported they acted to "stop feeling angry, frustrated, or enraged." Additional research on aggression is needed to identify service members at high risk of these behaviors in order facilitate prevention, mitigation, assessment, and intervention.





Another area that warrants further examination is the relationship between aggression and mental health among service members. Approximately 14% of service members have a diagnosed psychological condition,12 with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depressive disorder (MDD), and anxiety disorders being among the most prevalent. The relationship between PTSD and aggression is well- established; service members with PTSD report higher levels of aggression compared to those without PTSD. Recent evidence suggests that service members with symptoms of depression and anxiety are more...

Language: en