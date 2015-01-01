Abstract

In industrial production, personal protective equipment (PPE) protects workers from accidental injuries. However, wearing PPE is not strictly enforced among workers due to all kinds of reasons. To enhance the monitoring of workers and thus avoid safety accidents, it is essential to design an automatic detection method for PPE. In this paper, we constructed a dataset called FZU-PPE for our study, which contains four types of PPE (helmet, safety vest, mask, and gloves). To reduce the model size and resource consumption, we propose a lightweight object detection method based on deep learning for superfast detection of whether workers are wearing PPE or not. We use two lightweight methods to optimize the network structure of the object detection algorithm to reduce the computational effort and parameters of the detection model by 32% and 25%, respectively, with minimal accuracy loss. We propose a channel pruning algorithm based on the BN layer scaling factor γ to further reduce the size of the detection model. Experiments show that the automatic detection of PPE using our lightweight object detection method takes only 9.5 ms to detect a single video frame and achieves a detection speed of 105 FPS. Our detection model has a minimum size of 1.82 MB and a model size compression rate of 86.7%, which can meet the strict requirements of memory occupation and computational resources for embedded and mobile devices. Our approach is a superfast detection method for green edge computing.

