Glavaničová D, Pascucci M. Sci. Eng. Ethics 2021; 27(6): 72.

10.1007/s11948-021-00350-5

34807326

In the present article we exploit the logical notions of correctness and completeness to provide an analysis of some fundamental problems that can be encountered by a software developer when transforming norms for traffic circulation into programming instructions. Relying on this analysis, we then introduce a question and answer procedure that can be helpful, in case of an accident, to clarify which components of an existing framework should be revised and to what extent software developers can be held responsible.


Responsibility; Autonomous vehicles; Encoding rules; Framework revision; Question and answer procedure

