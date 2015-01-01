Abstract

This study compared and contrasted perceived barriers to mental health and substance use treatment among pregnant and non-pregnant women from 2008-2010 to 2011-2014. A trend study was conducted using secondary data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health 2008-2014 from a propensity score-matched sample of pregnant (n = 5,520) and nonpregnant women (n = 11,040) aged 18 to 44 years. The most frequently perceived barriers to mental health treatment among all women ranked similarly in 2008-2010 compared to 2011-2014: cost (45.2% vs. 50.6%), opposition to treatment (41.9% vs. 41.4%), and stigma (28.2% vs. 24.7%). The rank order of barriers to substance use treatment in 2008-2010 among all women was cost (38.7%), stigma (18.2%), and time/transportation limitations (17%), whereas in 2011-2014, stigma ranked first (35.5%), followed by cost (25.9%) and time/transportation limitations (22.2%). In 2011-2014, the women were significantly more likely than women in 2008-2010 to report not knowing where to go (8.2% vs. .9%, p = .003) and a lack of substance use treatment programs (17.7% vs. 3.0%, p = .014). Perceived barriers to mental health treatment did not change overtime; however, there was a decrease in reported availability of substance use treatment programs between 2008-2010 and 2011-2014.

