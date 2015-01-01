Abstract

There are many factors involved in the layout optimization of cabin equipment, and human factors should be considered in the early stage of layout design. Human reliability is an effective index to evaluate the probability of success of the human completion of tasks. In order to put forward the method of human reliability which is more suitable for the layout optimization of cabin equipment, the existing methods of human reliability analysis (HRA) are systematically studied. At the same time, taking HRA, equipment correlation and cabin balance as objective functions, the optimization problem of cabin equipment layout was quantified into a mathematical model. When solving the model, the visibility graph method was used to model the cabin path planning, and a solution platform for the optimization of cabin equipment layout was developed on the basis of a genetic algorithm. Finally, the developed platform was applied with a ship example, and the results before and after the layout optimization were displayed through a three-dimensional model. At the same time, equipment layout evaluation software was used to simulate the experimental results so as to compare the improvement of important parameters before and after the layout optimization.

Language: en