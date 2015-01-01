|
Hirano Y, Matsuki R, Hayase M, Kanoh M, Jimenez F, Yoshikawa T, Tanaka T, Kanamori H. J. Jpn. Soc. Fuzzy Theory Intel. Informat. 2021; 33(4): 839-844.
包除積分を用いた自動車と停止線間の距離推定モデルの検討
(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Fuzzy Theory and Intelligent Informatics)
In recent years, the percentage of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers has been increasing, and it is becoming a social problem. To prevent the traffic accidents, it is important for elderly drivers to improve own driving by reviewing it. We have been developing a system that allows to review driving situations at home, in order to improve driving behavior. In this paper, we propose models for estimating the distance between a vehicle and stop lines by using the inclusion-exclusion integral regression model from dashboard camera for the system. First, we extract an image where the markers are placed with known distance to the car in order to build a model. Second, we build six models by varying t-norm of the inclusion-exclusion integral regression model. Then, we compare estimated distances with each obtained model.
distance estimation; driving review system; inclusion-exclusion integral; 包除積分; 距離推定; 運転振り返りシステ�