Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying and peer victimization are the most pressing social problems affecting the wellbeing of children and adolescents. This study attempts to estimate the prevalence and examine the association of bystander's sex, her/his relationship with the victim and with the bully, and bystander's reaction to school bullying in East Gojjam Administrative Zone, Ethiopia.



METHODS: This study followed an explanatory mixed-method study design. For the quantitative phase, 612 participants were selected using multistage cluster sampling techniques and for qualitative phase, 18 participants were selected using purposive sampling technique. We used self-reported questionnaires and semi-structured interviews to collect data from students attending grades 7, 8, 9, and 10.



RESULTS: This study revealed that 55% of bystanders remained passive while 38% of them defended the victim upon witnessing bullying incidents. Pearson Chi-Square test for independence indicated a significant association between bystanders' relationship with the victim and/or bully, and bystanders' reaction. In contrast, sex has no significant association with bystanders' reaction. The semi-structured interview data also suggested that large number of bystanders most often stood by passively while some of them defended the victim.



CONCLUSION: The practice of defending among students attending their education in governmental primary and secondary schools in East Gojjam Administrative Zone was low. Close social relationships (being close friends, relatives, and classmates) with the victim and bully were significantly associated with the practice of defending.

Language: en