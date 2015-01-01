|
Pham CXQ, Graves C, Uttaburanont M, Singh KP, Witkos M. Clin. Pract. Cases Emerg. Med. 2021; 5(4): 419-421.
(Copyright © 2021, Department of Emergency Medicine, University of California, Irvine)
34813433
INTRODUCTION: Hydrogen peroxide is a common oxidizing agent that if ingested may cause injury to the gastrointestinal tract or embolic events. Although therapy is primarily supportive, gastric perforation is a rare but serious complication of corrosive ingestion that may require surgical treatment.
Language: en