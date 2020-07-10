|
Citation
Volf K, Kelly L, García Bengoechea E, Casey B, Gobis A, Lakerveld J, Żukowska J, Gelius P, Messing S, Forberger S, Woods C. HRB Open Res 2020; 3: e62.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Health Research Board ; F1000 Research Limited)
DOI
PMID
34805740
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Over 40 million deaths annually are due to noncommunicable diseases, 15 million of these are premature deaths and physical inactivity contributes an estimated 9% to this figure. Global responses have included the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity (GAPPA). Both point to policy action on physical activity (PA) to address change, yet the impact of policy on PA outcomes is unknown. The protocol described outlines the methodology for systematic literature reviews that will be undertaken by the Policy Evaluation Network (PEN) to address this knowledge gap.
Language: en
Keywords
|
evaluation; physical activity; systematic review; policy; protocol