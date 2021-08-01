|
Johnson JK, Doonan SM. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; 69(6): 869-870.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34809855
Cannabis ("marijuana") has a long history of legality and prohibition in the United States. However, it has been federally illegal since the 1970s Controlled Substances Act. The Controlled Substances Act currently categorizes cannabis as a schedule I substance, the most restrictive schedule, quantifying cannabis on par with heroin and indicating a high potential for abuse, no currently accepted medicinal use, and lack of safety for use under medical supervision.
