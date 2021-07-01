Abstract

Over the past two decades, there has been remarkable growth in the child, early, and forced marriage evidence base, paralleled by increased global awareness of the magnitude and harmful effects of these practices in different contexts. Despite this, researchers, implementers, advocates, and donors have identified substantial remaining gaps in knowledge. New, more nuanced, and context-specific evidence is needed to eliminate child marriage (before age 18) by 2030, the deadline set under the Sustainable Development Goals.

Language: en