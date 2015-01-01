SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Senserrick T, Möller H, Rogers K, Cullen P, Ivers R. Pediatrics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2021-053414

PMID

34814162

Abstract

DRIVE is a prospective cohort study of a large (≥20 000) nonrepresentative sample of newly licensed young drivers in New South Wales, Australia.1 Its objective is to identify risk and protective factors for motor vehicle crashes (MVCs) (or crashes) by observing subgroup differences over time. A previously observed protective factor was participation in the New South Wales Health Reduce Risk Increase Student Knowledge (RRISK) resilience program.2 RRISK brings together grade 11 students from diverse schools for a 1-day, whole-of-community seminar that is preceded and followed by multiple peer-led teacher and parent support activities. It addresses common youth risks, including alcohol and drug use, partying, and driver and passenger risks. The focus is on empowering students to personalize learning into awareness of their own and their friends' risk propensities, contributing factors, and how to minimize these, including forward planning...


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print