Abstract

The cases of complex multi-form vehicle crash with vulnerable road users are serious crimes committed. However, there is a lack of practical and repeatable verification method for relevant cases now. This study surveying the data of vehicle-crash scenes, the crash sequences were decoupled into crash patterns among multiple units, and a simulation analysis method of full sequence dynamics modeling, simulation analysis, crash scene reconstruction and trace verification was constructed. The validity and calculation reliability of the method were verified by scientific research on actual crash cases. The decoupling simulation method constructed in this paper is suitable for solving the crash coupling of multi-vehicle/multi-person/multi-times sequence, which provides a new identification method for complex form crash analysis.

