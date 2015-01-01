SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Feng Q, Wang J. International journal of social sciences in universities 2021; 4(1): 134-135.

With the increasing attention of middle school students' bullying and suicide behavior on campus, it is particularly important to face up to the current situation of bullying and suicide behavior in middle school students and to clarify its main influencing factors. Life education can edify students and parents from the perspectives of life safety, life health, and life value, so as to effectively prevent middle school students from bullying and suicide.


Keywords: Life Education; Middle School Students;
Campus Bullying; Suicide; Prevention
