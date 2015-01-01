Abstract

The aim of this study was to examine the impact of physical function, anxiety, and depression on the fear of falling associated with everyday activities in patients with stroke. This was a cross-sectional descriptive survey. Convenience sampling was used to select 127 patients with stroke who were undergoing rehabilitative therapy at a single rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Fear of falling, anxiety, and depression were assessed using structured questionnaires. Physical parameters, including lower extremity function, functional mobility, balance ability, and lower extremity muscle strength, were measured using objective methods. A multiple regression analysis was used to identify the predictors of fear of falling. Female patients had a higher fear of falling associated with walking outdoors compared to male patients. Lower extremity strength was the only significant predictor of fear of falling when adjusting for age, sex, Mini Mental State Examination scores, and fall experience. Lower extremity strength was identified as the most important factor affecting the fear of falling associated with everyday activities in patients with stroke. Preventing muscle weakness in the lower extremities and providing education and support to improve patients' self-efficacy in outdoor activities are strategies that can be used to reduce the fear of falling in patients with stroke.

Language: en