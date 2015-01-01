Abstract

People with epilepsy face serious driving restrictions, determined using retrospective studies. To relate seizure characteristics to driving impairment, we aimed to study driving behavior during seizures with a simulator. Patients in the Yale New Haven Hospital undergoing video-electroencephalographic monitoring used a laptop-based driving simulator during ictal events. Driving function was evaluated by video review and analyzed in relation to seizure type, impairment of consciousness/responsiveness, or motor impairment during seizures. Fifty-one seizures in 30 patients were studied. In terms of seizure type, we found that focal to bilateral tonic-clonic or myoclonic seizures (5/5) and focal seizures with impaired consciousness/responsiveness (11/11) always led to driving impairment; focal seizures with spared consciousness/responsiveness (0/10) and generalized nonmotor (generalized spike-wave bursts; 1/19) usually did not lead to driving impairment. Regardless of seizure type, we found that seizures with impaired consciousness (15/15) or with motor involvement (13/13) always led to impaired driving, but those with spared consciousness (0/20) or spared motor function (5/38) usually did not. These results suggest that seizure types with impaired consciousness/responsiveness and abnormal motor function contribute to impaired driving. Expanding this work in a larger cohort could further determine how results with a driving simulator may translate into real world driving safety.

Language: en