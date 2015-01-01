|
Jagannathan SR, Bareham CA, Bekinschtein TA. J. Neurosci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34815316
The ability to make decisions based on external information, prior knowledge and evidence, is a crucial aspect of cognition and may determine the success and survival of an organism. Despite extensive work on decision-making mechanisms/models, understanding the effects of alertness on neural and cognitive processes remain limited. Here we use electroencephalography and behavioural modelling to characterise cognitive and neural dynamics of perceptual decision-making in awake/low alertness periods in humans (14 male, 18 female) and characterise the compensatory mechanisms as alertness decreases. Well-rested human participants, changing between full-wakefulness and low alertness, performed an auditory tone-localisation task and its behavioural dynamics was quantified with psychophysics, signal detection theory and drift-diffusion modelling, revealing slower reaction times, inattention to the left side of space, and a lower rate of evidence accumulation in periods of low alertness. Unconstrained multivariate pattern analysis (decoding) showed a ∼280ms delayed onset driven by low alertness of the neural signatures differentiating between left and right decision, with a spatial reconfiguration from centro-parietal to lateral frontal regions 150-360ms. To understand the neural compensatory mechanisms with decreasing alertness, we connected the evidence-accumulation behavioural parameter to the neural activity, showing in the early periods (125-325ms) a shift in the associated patterns from right parietal regions in awake, to right fronto-parietal during low alertness. This change in the neurobehavioural dynamics for central accumulation related cognitive processes define a clear reconfiguration of the brain networks' regions and dynamics needed for the implementation of decision-making, revealing mechanisms of resilience of cognition when challenged by decreased alertness.
