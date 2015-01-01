Abstract

PURPOSE: To observe the effect of 12-week basic load-resistant physical training on the body composition, strength quality and physical activity level of students in an aviation school, and to explore the possibility of its application in pilot physical training.



METHOD: Taking flight students from an aviation school as the research object, 37 male students who volunteered to participate in the study were selected and randomly divided into a control group (19 people) and a test group (18 people). The test group received 12 weeks of basic anti-load physical fitness Training, including high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and high-intensity strength training combined intervention, tested the changes in the body composition, strength quality and physical activity level of the two groups of students before and after training.



RESULTS: Compared with the control group, the test group's fat-free body weight and muscle mass, lower limb extension strength and trunk isometric contraction and extension strength, physical activity energy consumption and the number of active steps increased significantly (P<0.05).



CONCLUSION: The 12-week basic load resistance training can promote the improvement of the key quality of flight students' load resistance, which can be used as a pilot physical training content.



Key words: pilot, high-intensity interval training, strength training, physical activity, load resistance



===



目的: 观察12周基础性抗载荷体能训练对某航空学校学生身体成分、力量素质及体力活动水平的影响,探讨其在飞行员体能训练应用的可能性。



方法: 以某航空学校飞行学生为研究对象,抽取自愿参加研究的男性学生37人,随机分为对照组(19人)和试验组(18人),试验组进行12周的基础性抗载荷体能训练,包括高强度间歇训练(HIIT)和高强度力量训练联合干预,测试训练前后两组学生身体成分、力量素质及体力活动水平变化。



结果: 与对照组相比,试验组去脂体重和肌肉量,下肢蹬伸力量和躯干等长收缩、伸展力量,体力活动能量消耗和活动步数均显著增加(P＜0.05)。



结论: 12周基础性抗载荷训练能促进飞行学生抗载荷关键素质提高,可作为飞行员体能训练内容尝试应用。



关键词: 飞行员, 高强度间歇训练, 力量训练, 体力活动, 抗载荷

