|
Citation
|
Sun H, Huang XN, Narayan NARAYAN. Zhonghua Liu Xing Bing Xue Za Zhi 2021; 42(8): 1376-1379.
|
Vernacular Title
|
重视儿童伤害预防 落实有效干预措施
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Zhonghua yi xue hui)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34814557
|
Abstract
|
Injury is a threat to children globally and appears as the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 17 years in China. Child injury prevention is a public health measure with a high cost-benefit ratio. Many years of research and practices have proved the effectiveness of specific child injury interventions. It is recommended that China should strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation and coordination mechanism on child injury prevention, including the clear clarification of responsibility and ensuring the necessary financial support. It is also essential to widely implement various effective interventions to ensure the healthy development of children.
Language: zh
|
Keywords
|
Child; Humans; Cost-Benefit Analysis; China; *Public Health; *Family