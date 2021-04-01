Abstract

Injury is a threat to children globally and appears as the leading cause of death among children aged 1 to 17 years in China. Child injury prevention is a public health measure with a high cost-benefit ratio. Many years of research and practices have proved the effectiveness of specific child injury interventions. It is recommended that China should strengthen multi-sectoral cooperation and coordination mechanism on child injury prevention, including the clear clarification of responsibility and ensuring the necessary financial support. It is also essential to widely implement various effective interventions to ensure the healthy development of children.



伤害是全球儿童面临的健康威胁，也是中国1~17岁儿童的首位死因。儿童伤害预防是非常具有投入产出效益的一项公共卫生措施，国内外多年的研究和实践也证明相关儿童伤害干预措施的有效性。建议加强伤害防控工作的部门分工与协调机制，确保必要的财政经费支持，以广泛实施各项有效的干预措施，保障儿童健康成长。

