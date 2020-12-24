Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the incidence of traffic injuries among children aged 0-17 years in 28 counties of 6 provinces and to provide prevention suggestions.



METHODS: Using the general survey method, a questionnaire survey was conducted on the road traffic injuries of children in 28 counties of 6 provinces in 2017.



RESULTS: A total of 204 628 students were surveyed, 908 of whom had experiences of road traffic injuries. Road traffic injuries were 0.44% among children in 28 counties of 6 provinces in China and 0.94% among children who did not attend kindergartens. July is a high incidence period of road traffic injuries among children (12.92%). When children suffer from road traffic injuries, the first three activities were playing (21.61%), riding an electric bicycle (20.40%), walking (20.07%). Most injuries appeared as contusion/abrasion, accounting for 42.26% of the total cases. The injured parts were mainly lower limbs, upper limbs, and heads, accounting for 38.85%, 23.29%, and 20.20%. Most children with road traffic injuries recovered after related treatments, accounting for 85.43% of all cases. The median length of hospital stay of children with road traffic injuries was seven days, and the median expense in hospitals was 3 000 Yuan (RMB).



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of road traffic injuries among males appeared higher than females, and the children who did not attend the kindergartens were the highest. During playing, riding an electric bicycle and walking were the top three activities prone to road traffic injuries.



目的



了解我国6个省份28个县（区）儿童道路交通伤害流行状况，并提出预防建议。



方法



采用普查的方法，于2017年对6个省份28个县（区）61个乡镇/街道（社区）特定年龄段儿童的道路交通伤害发生情况进行问卷调查。



结果



共调查204 628名儿童，发生908人次（0.44%）道路交通伤害，未上幼儿园儿童的道路交通伤害发生率最高，为0.94%。男童的道路交通伤害发生率（0.54%）高于女童（0.34%）。7月份是儿童道路交通伤害的高发期（12.92%）。儿童道路交通伤害发生时活动前三位依次是玩耍/娱乐（21.61%）、骑/乘电动自行车（20.40%）、步行（20.07%）。绝大多数病例的伤害性质以挫伤/擦伤为主，占病例总数的42.26%。受伤部位主要以下肢（38.85%）、上肢（23.29%）、头部（20.20%）为主。儿童道路交通伤害病例大多数治疗后痊愈，占全部病例数的85.43%。发生道路交通伤害的儿童，住院时间M为7 d，花费M为3 000元。



结论



我国6个省份28个县（区）男童道路交通伤害发生率高于女童，未上幼儿园儿童的发生率高于其他学段的儿童，儿童在玩耍/娱乐、骑/乘电动自行车、步行时容易发生道路交通伤害。

