Abstract

"Complete Streets" has successfully emerged, and is increasingly being adopted around the U.S.A., as a transportation policy and design approach that aims to support the needs of all road users. Requiring complex street design configurations, Complete Streets initiatives can benefit from the power of three-dimensional (3D) visualization to share the design vision with stakeholders and citizens. Traditional modeling techniques present some challenges to respond to such needs because of low modeling efficiency. However, 3D procedural modeling, also known as rule-based modeling, provides exciting opportunities to overcome such challenges. This study investigates 3D rule-based modeling as a scenario-oriented street design tool. It employs a case study approach that utilizes a set of rules designed for Complete Streets and applies rule-based modeling to visually compare design scenarios using a study area in Florida.



FINDINGS show that the rule-based modeling approach is proven to effectively visualize scenario-oriented street designs. Its ability to modify design parameters easily and generate scenarios rapidly, enables effective visual comparison of alternatives. Its ability to be customized and extended makes it applicable to thousands of communities around the country that are looking to implement Complete Streets designs. Finally, with the ability to support 3D web-based visualization and virtual reality, the rule-based approach can serve as an effective integrated collaboration platform. The Complete Streets rules are available and can be utilized by practitioners immediately. For researchers, the rule-based street modeling approach adds another tool in their methodological toolbox that can help bridge modeling and visualization with Complete Streets research.

Language: en