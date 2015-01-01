Abstract

The use of express lanes (ELs) in freeway traffic management has seen increasing popularity throughout the United States, particularly in Florida. These lanes aim at making the most efficient transportation system management and operations tool to provide a more reliable trip. An important component of ELs is the channelizing devices used to delineate the separation between the ELs and the general-purpose lane. With the upcoming changes to the FHWA Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices, this study provided an opportunity to recommend changes affecting safety and efficiency on a nationwide level. It was important to understand the impacts on driver perception and performance in response to the color of the EL delineators. It was also valuable to understand the differences between demographics in responding to delineator colors under different driving conditions. The driving simulator was used to test the responses of several demographic groups to changes in marker color and driving conditions. Furthermore, participants were tested for several factors relevant to driving performance including visual and subjective responses to the changes in colors and driving conditions. Impacts on driver perception were observed via eye-tracking technology with changes to time of day, visibility, traffic density, roadway surface type, and, crucially, color of the delineating devices. The analyses concluded that white was the optimal and most significant color for notice of delineators across the majority of subjective and performance measures, followed by yellow, with black being the least desirable.

Language: en