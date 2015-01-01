|
Citation
|
Xiao Z, Guo X, Guo X, Li Y. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 353-366.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Cooperative adaptive cruise control (CACC) has drawn wide attention in recent years for its potential throughput benefit, as it is a promising intermediate technology to the highly connected and automated vehicles. The impact of CACC on multilane highways has been the subject of several studies, but they assumed traffic under a uniform speed limit. Recent research has revealed that traffic performs differently under a differentiated per-lane speed limit (DPLSL) policy with heavy vehicle (HV) restricted lanes. Whether the benefits of CACC still remain under a DPLSL policy has not been explored. This study developed cellular automaton models to incorporate CACC-equipped and non-equipped vehicles (i.e., passenger cars, HVs) on a two-way eight-lane highway with a DPLSL.
Language: en