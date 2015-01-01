Abstract

In previous studies the risk perception of future accidents was the main variable likely to affect safe driving. However, findings on the relationship between traffic accident history and risk perception of future accidents have been inconsistent. Moreover, in the case of occupational drivers, work attitudes could be the main factor affecting safe driving. However, no research has been conducted on the direct relationship between traffic accident history and work attitudes. Therefore, present study examined the effect of occupational drivers' traffic accident history on their risk perception, work attitudes, and unstable driving. Data analysis was based on a self-reported survey of Korean occupational drivers (n = 388) and their official traffic accident records.



RESULTS show that traffic accident history was associated significantly with professional pride, job satisfaction, and aggressive driving but not with risk perception of future accidents or job stress. Moreover, all variables measuring unstable driving behavior were significantly related to professional pride, job satisfaction, and job stress. Furthermore, professional pride turned out to mediate the relationship between traffic accident history and current unstable driving. The major finding is that there is no significant relationship between traffic accident history and risk perception of future accidents. Furthermore, traffic accident history has a significant effect on positive variables such as professional pride and job satisfaction but not on negative variables such as job stress. In addition, the significant mediator in the relationship between traffic accident history and current unstable driving behavior was only professional pride.

