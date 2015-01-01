|
Chung EK, Park SY, Sohn YW. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(10): 734-744.
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
In previous studies the risk perception of future accidents was the main variable likely to affect safe driving. However, findings on the relationship between traffic accident history and risk perception of future accidents have been inconsistent. Moreover, in the case of occupational drivers, work attitudes could be the main factor affecting safe driving. However, no research has been conducted on the direct relationship between traffic accident history and work attitudes. Therefore, present study examined the effect of occupational drivers' traffic accident history on their risk perception, work attitudes, and unstable driving. Data analysis was based on a self-reported survey of Korean occupational drivers (n = 388) and their official traffic accident records.
