Abstract

Capacity at work zones is one of the major factors affecting queueing at work zones. Different states within the United States use their own methodology in determining work zone capacities and when to implement lane closures at work zones. The objective of this study was two-fold: first, to provide a synthesis of work zone lane closure procedures practiced by the various Departments of Transportation (DOTs) nationwide; and secondly, to validate the Highway Capacity Manual 6th edition's (HCM 6) work zone capacity model using field-collected data in the state of Louisiana. The first objective was met by administering a survey to DOTs nationwide. The survey revealed that half of the states that responded to the survey require minimum capacity for short-term work zone lane closures, with minimum capacity ranging from 1100 to 1900 passenger cars per hour per lane. In addition, most of the states reported implementing consistent policies across various district offices. The survey findings provide a good source of information on queue analysis and work zone lane closure policies adopted across different DOTs. The second objective was met by collecting traffic flow data from 10 work zone sites within the state of Louisiana and validating the capacity model in the HCM 6.



RESULTS showed the HCM 6 model slightly overestimating the average field-observed capacity by 6%. In the absence of local data, the HCM 6 model provides a great tool to estimate work zone capacities in Louisiana.

