The overarching aim of this study is to assess driving while impaired by alcohol (DWI) and riding with an impaired driver (RWID) rates among young adult Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County, Florida, within a year of arrival in the U.S.A. More specifically, this study aims to: (i) describe the demographic and socioeconomic characteristics of Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County within a year of arrival; (ii) examine their alcohol use, DWI, and RWID; and (iii) identify factors influencing these behaviors. This study uses baseline data from an ongoing National Institutes of Health-funded longitudinal study examining drinking and driving trajectories among young adult recent Latinx immigrants to Miami-Dade County. During the baseline assessment, retrospective pre-immigration data and post-immigration data were obtained via personal interviews. Inclusion criteria included being a Latinx immigrant, 18-34 years old, who recently immigrated (within one year before baseline assessment) to the U.S.A. from a Latin American country with the intention of staying in the U.S.A. for at least three years beyond baseline. Respondent-driven sampling was applied.



RESULTS showed that since arriving in the U.S.A. approximately 6.3% of all participants had engaged in DWI at least once and 20% reported RWID. Although household income and being male were significant factors, the factor that influenced post-immigration DWI/RWID the most was pre-immigration DWI (odds ratio = 13.1) and pre-immigration RWID (odd ratio = 24.5). Interventions aimed to prevent recent immigrants from engaging in DWI and RWID should take cultural factors and pre-immigration behaviors into account.



