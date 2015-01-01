Abstract

The objective of this paper is to analyze headway and speed distribution based on driver characteristics and work zone (WZ) configurations by utilizing Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) data. The NDS database provides a unique opportunity to study car-following behaviors for different driver types in various WZ configurations, which cannot be achieved from traditional field data collection. The complete NDS WZ trip data of 200 traversals and 103 individuals, including time-series data, forward-view videos, radar data, and driver characteristics, was collected at four WZ configurations, which encompasses nearly 1,100 vehicle miles traveled, 19 vehicle hours driven, and over 675,000 data points at 0.1 s intervals. First, the time headway selections were analyzed with driver characteristics such as the driver's gender, age group, and risk perceptions to develop the headway selection table. Further, the speed profiles for different WZ configurations were established to explore the speed distribution and speed change. The best-fitted curves of time headway and speed distributions were estimated by the generalized additive model (GAM). The change point detection method was used to identify where significant changes in mean and variance of speeds occur. The results concluded that NDS data can be used to improve car-following models at WZs that have been implemented in current WZ planning and simulation tools by considering different headway distributions based on driver characteristics and their speed profiles while traversing the entire WZ.

Language: en