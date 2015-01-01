Abstract

Motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of injuries and deaths for police officers. Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are driving control systems that have been found to improve civilian drivers' safety; however, the impact of ADAS on police officers' driving safety has yet to be investigated thoroughly. Disparities between driver states and tasks performed while driving between police and civilian drivers necessitate this distinction. This study identified the types of ADAS used in police vehicles, their impact on officers' safety, and proposed potential future ADAS features to be implemented in police vehicles. A systematic literature review was conducted using Google Scholar, Compendex, Web of Science, Transport Research International Documentation (TRID), and Google Patents databases to identify the most prevalent police vehicles used in the U.S., available ADAS features in those vehicles, and the impact of ADAS on officers' safety. A list of recommended ADAS features was developed based on the review of literature, authors' knowledge and experience in the field, and the findings of an online survey with 73 police officers.



RESULTS indicated the addition of multiple ADAS features including the front vehicle detection system, intersection collision avoidance, evasive steering systems, left turn assist, traffic sign detection system, traffic jam assist, two lane and lane-ending detection, wrong-way alert, and autonomous highway driving features have the potential to improve officer safety and performance while driving. However, there was a void of studies focused on ADAS effects on police driving safety which needs to be addressed in future investigations.

