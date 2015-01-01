Abstract

Vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication is essential for reliable deployment of connected automated vehicle technology, contributing to the advanced safety and optimization of our transportation networks. However, supplying and maintaining necessary wireless infrastructure is a challenging task, particularly when it comes to rural areas. This study proposes a novel methodology that uses artificial intelligence, machine vision, and smart traffic signs to support V2I in areas where availability of wireless communication infrastructure is limited. The objective of this paper is to investigate the operational challenges of the proposed low-cost solution in different V2I applications, including a MapData message in an unsignalized traffic intersection, traveler information message in a work zone, and a red-light violation warning with the help of a smart sign. The proposed system showed some important advantages, such as invulnerability to third-party alterations and robust operation under harsh environmental conditions.

Language: en