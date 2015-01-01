Abstract

This study proposes a time occupancy approach to estimate passenger car units (PCUs) at urban signalized intersections with different interaction levels between vehicles under saturated green time conditions. The study shows a variation in PCUs with varied traffic and geometric conditions. Traffic data have been collected through videography techniques at signalized intersections in three metropolitan cities in India. Traffic flow discharge and clearance time of different vehicular categories have been extracted from the video during the saturated green time. The observed ranges of dynamic PCU values for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, big cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy vehicles are 0.12 to 0.32, 0.45 to 0.80, 1.40 to 1.80, 1.60 to 2.20, and 3.50 to 6.50, respectively. Regression-based PCU models have been developed for each vehicle category to address the variation of individual vehicle PCUs with traffic compositions and flow rates. The model analysis shows that traffic compositions and flow rates are significantly affecting the PCU values. The PCU is a complex parameter requiring several field attributes. Therefore, to overcome the complexity of estimating PCUs, a concept of flow equivalency factor (FEF) has been proposed based on the estimated PCUs. The FEF can directly convert the mixed motorized vehicular flow into an equivalent standard passenger car flow without actually making use of different vehicles' PCU factors. All the developed models have been validated for field conditions and results are found promising with field data. The developed approach can be used effectively for developing countries with a mixed traffic stream.

Language: en