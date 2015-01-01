Abstract

This work identifies factors that influence crash occurrence within a traffic analysis zone (TAZ) by accounting for location-specific effects and serial correlation in longitudinal crash data. This is accomplished by applying a random effect negative binomial (RENB) model. Unlike commonly used count models such as Poisson and negative binomial (NB), RENB accounts for heterogeneity and serial correlation in crash occurrence. An RENB was applied to 15 years of crash data in Arkansas with 1,817 TAZs. Four models were developed for total crashes and by severity (property damage only (PDO), injury, and fatal). RENB-estimated impacts were measured using the incidence rate ratio (IRR). The significant causal factors found to increase in observed crashes include: (i) average precipitation (a one-unit increase in average precipitation results in a 134% increase in total monthly crashes for a TAZ); (ii) average wind speed (16%); (iii) urban designation (7%); (iv) traffic volume (2%); and (v) total roadway mileage (1% for each functional class). Snow depth and days of sunshine were found to decrease the number of accidents by 15% and 2%, respectively. Employment and total population had no impact on crash occurrence. Goodness-of-fit comparisons show that RENB provides the best fit among Poisson and NB formulations. All four model diagnostics confirm the presence of over-dispersion and serial correlation indicating the necessity of RENB model estimation. The main contribution of this work is the identification of crash causal factors at the TAZ level for longitudinal data, which supports data-driven performance measurement requirements of recent federal legislation.

Language: en