SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Martín Calvo P, Schotten B, Dugundji ER. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(12): 330-341.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/03611981211029644

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

On-street parking policies have a huge impact on the social welfare of citizens. Accurate parking occupancy data across time and space is required to properly set such policies. Different imputation and forecasting models are required to obtain this data in cities that use probe vehicle measurements, such as Amsterdam. In this paper, the usage of traffic data as an explanatory variable is assessed as a potential improvement to existing parking occupancy prediction models. Traffic counts were obtained from 164 traffic cameras throughout the city. Existing models for predicting parking occupancy were reproduced in experiments with and without traffic data, and their performance was compared.

RESULTS indicated that (i) traffic data are indeed a useful predictor and improves performance of existing models; (ii) performance does not improve linearly with an increase in the number of counting points; and (iii) placement of the cameras does not have a significant impact on performance.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print